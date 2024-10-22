Advertisement
Published Oct 22, 2024
Weekly Video Presser (10/22) with HC Jeff Monken
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media this afternoon, including GoBlackKnights.com Publisher, Charles Grevious.

The Army mentor chimed in on several topics, as the No. 23 Black Knights have a bye week, but remain in prep mode as they look forward to taking on academy rival Air Force on November 2nd.

Come inside today’s press conference and check out what Coach Monken had to share.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

