Weekly Video Presser (10/29) with HC Jeff Monken

The No. 21 Army Black Knights are just days away from hosting academy rival Air Force at Michie Stadium on the historic grounds of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Approximately one year ago, the Black Knights made their way to Colorado Springs to take on the No. 17 Air Force and came away with a 23-3 upset of the Falcons.

The meeting between these two service rivals is the first at West Point since the 2020 COVID season and it is the first at West Point with fans since 2019.

Coach Monken met with the media this afternoon, including GoBlackKnights.com to discuss the upcoming contest, getting his team in prep mode, keeping the team focused in the midst of the ongoing media exposure, and much.