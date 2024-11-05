Advertisement
Published Nov 5, 2024
Weekly Video Presser: Jeff Monken addresses media ahead of North Texas game
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken answered questions from the media, including GBK Publisher, Charles Grevious … ahead of this Saturday’s matchup against North Texas.

The No. 18th ranked Black Knights will travel to Tulsa, OK to face the 5-3 Mean Green this Saturday. Kickoff will be at 3:30pm Eastern DATCU Stadium.

