Welcome To GoBlackKnights.com
Honestly, I don’t know where to start, plus I want to be brief with GBK’s welcome to all the newbies that have made their way to our site over the past 2-3 weeks … there have been tons of you folks and we are excited to have you here.
The proverbial question is where is HERE? The simple answer is, GBK is the most comprehensive coverage of Army football.
But before I go any further ... to those parents who are here for the first time and perhaps your son is just moments away from R-Day … let me say, that many of us understand what you might be feeling. Even if you are an incoming direct recruit or coming up or eventually heading down to the USMAPS, this site/board understands.
Heck, I have experienced the parenting component of the journey x 2, with twin sons, who graduated in 2007 (man, I’m getting old). But other key factors that separate us from others are who makes up our GBK team and they are West Point grads and outstanding analysts … Joe Iacono and Gordon Larson. Of course, there is A.M. Allan handling the recruiting component. Add to that some of the contributors such as former star players like running back Raymond Maples or linebacker Alex Aukerman … we can absolutely understand what you might be feeling.
But that’s the great part about GBK … grads, parents, fans, former players, etc. are on this board/site daily and can talk about the journey and be candid as well.
However, please let me make this clear …. We absolutely embrace and embellish Army football, but this is a football site and we respectfully discuss the pros and cons of what unfolds under the Army Black Knights of West Point football brand.
Just in case you have missed the rules of the board, please CLICK HERE, and once again, WELCOME!
