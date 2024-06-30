Honestly, I don’t know where to start, plus I want to be brief with GBK’s welcome to all the newbies that have made their way to our site over the past 2-3 weeks … there have been tons of you folks and we are excited to have you here.

The proverbial question is where is HERE? The simple answer is, GBK is the most comprehensive coverage of Army football.

But before I go any further ... to those parents who are here for the first time and perhaps your son is just moments away from R-Day … let me say, that many of us understand what you might be feeling. Even if you are an incoming direct recruit or coming up or eventually heading down to the USMAPS, this site/board understands.

Heck, I have experienced the parenting component of the journey x 2, with twin sons, who graduated in 2007 (man, I’m getting old). But other key factors that separate us from others are who makes up our GBK team and they are West Point grads and outstanding analysts … Joe Iacono and Gordon Larson. Of course, there is A.M. Allan handling the recruiting component. Add to that some of the contributors such as former star players like running back Raymond Maples or linebacker Alex Aukerman … we can absolutely understand what you might be feeling.