The Journey

I was 15 years old when I made the decision to attend West Point. I was terrified of the commitment I made. As a multisport athlete at a boarding school I was no stranger to the rigor of athletics, academics, and the struggle of being away from home. I am thankful to a small school in Northern Indiana for teaching me so much in my time before West Point. Culver Military Academy is a special place where I was able to make friendships which will last a lifetime. I learned so much during my time there, but I believe the most meaningful lessons included the basics of leadership and the fundamentals of a disciplined lifestyle. Additionally, I learned how to compete at a new level. Under a legendary figure in the lacrosse world, Coach Jon Posner, I attained a new level of work ethic I did not know I had. I am immensely thankful for the way Coach Posner drove my teammates and me every day. The program consistently sends all of its graduating class to Division I programs across the country. When Coach Posner suggested I look into West Point, I never looked back.

I was excited about everything: the Army’s notorious team atmosphere, the chance to serve this great nation, the financial situation I would be in upon graduation, and the friends I would make along the way. The opportunity to play lacrosse at the highest collegiate level was on par for the greatest influencer. I believe lacrosse at West Point is vital to the Army. The individuals and leaders I have had the opportunity to play with are without a doubt making the Army a better place. There is a focused determination and swagger about an Army lacrosse player that I believe benefits both West Point and the country when these individuals begin their Army experience as officers.

Ever since I began playing as a bald little Plebe, I wanted to be like one of the Firsties. They seemed as if they walked on water with their freedom, confidence, and friendships. I am still in disbelief that my time was cut short. Simply put, it is unfair. The Army lacrosse class of ’20 is special. While a shortened season does not detract from that, the disappearance of an opportunity to further the program on the field denies my class the ability to fulfill our dreams. I am confident, however, that my class has positively impacted the culture of the team and I must find solace in this achievement.

"My journey, and that of all of West Point’s 2020 graduating class, is just beginning though." — Anthony George - Army Men's Lacrosse ‘20