West Point, to thee
The Journey
I was 15 years old when I made the decision to attend West Point. I was terrified of the commitment I made. As a multisport athlete at a boarding school I was no stranger to the rigor of athletics, academics, and the struggle of being away from home.
I am thankful to a small school in Northern Indiana for teaching me so much in my time before West Point. Culver Military Academy is a special place where I was able to make friendships which will last a lifetime. I learned so much during my time there, but I believe the most meaningful lessons included the basics of leadership and the fundamentals of a disciplined lifestyle.
Additionally, I learned how to compete at a new level. Under a legendary figure in the lacrosse world, Coach Jon Posner, I attained a new level of work ethic I did not know I had. I am immensely thankful for the way Coach Posner drove my teammates and me every day. The program consistently sends all of its graduating class to Division I programs across the country. When Coach Posner suggested I look into West Point, I never looked back.
I was excited about everything: the Army’s notorious team atmosphere, the chance to serve this great nation, the financial situation I would be in upon graduation, and the friends I would make along the way. The opportunity to play lacrosse at the highest collegiate level was on par for the greatest influencer.
I believe lacrosse at West Point is vital to the Army. The individuals and leaders I have had the opportunity to play with are without a doubt making the Army a better place. There is a focused determination and swagger about an Army lacrosse player that I believe benefits both West Point and the country when these individuals begin their Army experience as officers.
Ever since I began playing as a bald little Plebe, I wanted to be like one of the Firsties. They seemed as if they walked on water with their freedom, confidence, and friendships. I am still in disbelief that my time was cut short. Simply put, it is unfair. The Army lacrosse class of ’20 is special. While a shortened season does not detract from that, the disappearance of an opportunity to further the program on the field denies my class the ability to fulfill our dreams. I am confident, however, that my class has positively impacted the culture of the team and I must find solace in this achievement.
My journey, and that of all of West Point’s 2020 graduating class, is just beginning though. Soon we will commission into the Army as officers and soon we will officially experience our graduation ceremony back at school. Whether modified or not, these ceremonies will mark the beginning of our experience as we embark to make the world a better place. I am confident we are up to the task.