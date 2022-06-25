West Point Welcomes New Superintendent

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Major Gen. Steven W. Gilland will be promoted to Lt. Gen. and officially take charge of the U.S. Military Academy as the 61st Superintendent during the change of command ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Monday June 27, in the garden of Quarters 100.

Gilland graduated from the U. S. Military Academy at West Point in 1990. He holds a masters’ degree in military operational art and science.

He has served as the 77th Commandant of Cadets of the U.S. Military Academy, Commanding General of the 2nd Infantry Division, South Korea, and most recently as the Deputy Commanding General 3rd Armored Corps, Fort Hood, Texas.

His awards and decorations include the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with V Device. He has earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Ranger Tab, Master Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and the Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Badge.

Outgoing Superintendent Lieutenant Gen. Darryl A. Williams will be promoted to General at the U.S. Military Academy and will assume command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa during a ceremony Tuesday in Wiesbaden Germany.

Prior to his time as superintendent, Williams was the commander of NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey. He also served as the commander of U.S. Army Africa in Vincenza, Italy, which has now merged with U.S. Army Europe.

