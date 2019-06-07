What are the next step with Big OL Devin Willock and the Black Knights?
His big, his local and he’s a player and a student-athlete that the Army Black Knights want as part of their 2020 recruiting class.“Coach Hachmann offered and it wasn’t quite a surprise Army has be...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news