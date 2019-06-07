News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-07 15:49:49 -0500') }} football Edit

What are the next step with Big OL Devin Willock and the Black Knights?

L3zgtukbh0ddxeozuv1y
Rivals 2-star OL Devin Willock said that he looking to schedule a visit to Army West Point (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

His big, his local and he’s a player and a student-athlete that the Army Black Knights want as part of their 2020 recruiting class.“Coach Hachmann offered and it wasn’t quite a surprise Army has be...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}