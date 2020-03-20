What does LB Jeremiah Tyler have to say about his offer from Army?
Jeremiah Tyler is a 6-foot-2, 225 pound linebacker, who also can run with ball when called upon at power-packed Chandler High School (13-0) in Chandler, Arizona Tyler played running back in 2018, b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news