Where does safety prospect Nick Bell stand after his visit to Army West Poi
The June flow of prospects visiting the Army West Point campus continues, and one recruit who was on campus yesterday is Nick Bell.Bell is a free safety out of Jacksonville (FL) Paxon School for Ad...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news