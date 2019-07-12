Where does TE/DE John Volmert stand with Army West Point?
John Volmert out of St. Louis (MO) by the way of St. John Vianney High School currently holds several offers ranging from Army, Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Illinois State and others.The 6-foot-4, ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news