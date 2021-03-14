Where does this Virginia All-State WR stand with the Army Black Knights?
Wide receiver Brock Spalding’s recruiting continues to be on fire. The 5-foot-11, 180 pounder currently holds 14 offers, which range from Army, Duke, Maryland and several other notable programs.“I ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news