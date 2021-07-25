Who’s the best Army Linebacker quartet of the Monken Era?

Last year, I nicknamed Army football under Head Coach Jeff Monken “Linebacker Academy” (since so many schools claim to be “Linebacker U”). Under Coach Monken, the Army staff has recruited a bevy of linebackers and moved them all over the field. Since linebackers are typically the captains of the defense, and some of the best athletes on a high school team, this recruiting philosophy makes sense and has paid handsome dividends for the Black Knights over the past five years. For the purposes of comparing the LB units in the Monken era to discuss and debate which one was best, we’ll start with the 2016 team and cover the past five seasons. The 2014 and 2015 teams were still developing and weren’t loaded with Monken or Jay Bateman (former Defensive Coordinator and current Co-DC the North Carolina Tar Heels) recruits. We also left the 2019 team out. While Cole Christiansen was the Captain of that defense and had a great Senior season statistically, the defense struggled after Jay Bateman’s departure and before the hiring of Nate Woody. Arik Smith was in his first year as a starter, and, while he showed great promise, was still developing as a superstar Mike LB. While the 2021 team may end up having the best LB corps of all, we’ll let them prove that on the field this year. 2016: The now famous “JAAK Attack” (Jeremy Timpf, Andrew King, Alex Aukerman, and Kenneth Brinson)

This was the first linebacking corps to start getting national notoriety under Monken. If you’ve watched any Army-Navy games on CBS, you’ll know that CBS Color Analyst, Gary Danielson, will highlight a few players from each team before the game and focus on their play throughout. The “JAAK Attack” was so impactful in the outcome of the game that broke “the streak” for Army that Danielson couldn’t focus on just one or two of them, but constantly referred to “the wall” that the “JAAK Attack” erected against the Navy offense. Coach Bateman called King, at the time, “the best leader” he had ever coached. Besides Andrew King’s stellar play on the field, he was famous for cleaning up the team bus and meeting room after everyone had cleared out because he was such a class act and servant leader. Many Army fans put King on the “Mount Rushmore” of the best players in the Monken era in a poll here on GoBlackKnights.com. Jeremy Timpf was the consummate professional, and a two-year captain. A 3-year starter, I watched him improve exponentially in his skill set from his Sophomore year to his Senior year. Alex Aukerman had gained about 30 or 40 lbs. between his Sophomore and Junior year, and Bateman called him a “dump truck.” He was a true force on the outside. Brinson, Mr. “All Everything,” and current Stanford med student, was a first-year starter in 2016 and was a lot like Simba in the Lion King (very athletic, but still learning to master his position). For what it’s worth, my father, who was a high school linebacker coach for over 10 years, and an Army season ticket holder for 30 seasons, who often visited Army practices, called Timpf and King “the best duo at Inside Linebacker” he had seen in the 30 years he had been going to Army games. This is the unit that will be forever remembered as the group who helped break the “streak” against Navy. They also went 8-5, won the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, and Andrew King even got an invite to the East-West Shrine game at the end of the year and got a few serious looks from the NFL.

“Those four were special guys … Not just as players, but their leadership was instrumental in helping turn the program around. They had everything you want in a football player.” — Former Army DC and current North Carolina Tar Heels DC Jay Bateman told GBK Publisher, Charles Grevious on Saturday.

King and Timpf’s departure at the end of the 2016 season had many of the Army faithful worried about the Inside Linebacker position in 2017. How would two first-year starters be able to fill the gaping hole in the middle of the defense left by the graduation of two team captains and key playmakers? Cole Christiansen was very effective in his first season as a starter as a Sophomore with 84 total tackles and 5 TFL’s. He picked up right where Timpf and King had left off. Special Teams standout James Nachtigal started the 2017 season as a back-up to Senior Scott Washle, but Bateman noted his athleticism and speed, and in an interview with CBS Sports’ Ben Holden, said, “I have to find a way to get that dude on the field more.” Nachtigal made the starting lineup after two or three games and never relinquished his spot. He made a key, touchdown saving tackle against Temple in Michie Stadium before Army’s come-from-behind, improbable victory, that was one of many “Michie miracles” in the 2017 season that saw Army go 10-3 behind a greatly improved defensive unit. Army won the Commander in Chief’s trophy for the first time in 21 years and beat San Diego State in the Armed Forces Bowl. Nachtigal finished the season as a 1st Team All-Independent selection at Linebacker.





Alex Aukerman just got better in his senior season. He played so well against Ohio State that it caught the attention of the New Orleans Saints, who invited Aukerman to camp. He made a huge tackle against Malcolm Perry from Navy after executing a pro-level spin move to defeat a block and stop a key drive late in the game. He made 8 solo tackles in all against Navy and had a huge game causing multiple turnovers against Buffalo in another “Michie miracle” victory. Brinson continued to improve in his Junior campaign, becoming a much better pass rusher. He finished the season as an Academic All-American and 2nd team All-Independent Linebacker. Army finished the 2017 season as the 32nd ranked defense in the nation. The Linebacking Corps also finished 12th nationally in havoc plays.

With only Aukerman departing, the 2018 Linebackers were poised for another great season as they gained more experience. This unit did not disappoint. Christiansen was elected team Captain as a Junior (following in Jeremy Timpf’s footsteps) and really came into his own as the future Los Angeles Charger really started to become a dominant force in Jay Bateman’s 3-4 defense. Nachtigal wreaked havoc and even scored a sack against Heisman Trophy Winner Kyler Murray. The Oklahoma game showed just how amazing the Army defense and specifically, the Linebacking Corps, could be. Army held the nation’s #1 offense to 21 points in regulation and almost pulled off a monumental upset. Nachtigal’s stat line was a sight to behold all season, but he absolutely “went off” in the Armed Forces Bowl against Houston. He had 16 total tackles; 11 solo tackles; 3.5 TFL; and 3 forced fumbles. He finished the season as a 2nd team All-Independent selection.

Brinson absolutely had his best year as a Senior, where his full potential as a Rival 3-star recruit out of Marist High School in Georgia was finally realized. He became an exceptional pass rusher, with 6.5 TFL’s and 5.5 sacks! He made a key play in sealing the victory over Navy with a sack, strip, fumble recovery in the 4th quarter that led to an Army touchdown and the 17-10 victory. Army repeated as Commander in Chief’s trophy champions; and had a school record 11 victories, including a 70-14 “woodshed beat down” of the Houston Cougars in the Armed Forces Bowl. Behind this stellar group of Linebackers, the defense finished ranked 10th nationally, and Jay Bateman was a finalist for the Frank Broyles award for best assistant coach. His defense had such a great year that he was hired by Mack Brown to lead his defense at UNC.





Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody’s first season leading the defense saw a lot of changes and uncertainty amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of having to install his entire defense via Zoom meetings since there was no Spring practice! He also had to replace team Captain and current NFL player, Cole Christiansen with a first-year starter in Jon Rhattigan. How did that work out for Army? Well, Rhattigan had arguably the best season of any linebacker in Army history. He finished the season as a 2nd team All-American and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks. He led the team in just about every defensive category. Rhattigan made his presence known in the 2020 opener with a “pick 6” against MTSU!

Linebacker Jon Rhattigan (GoBlackKnights.com)

In any other season, Arik Smith’s stat line and what he accomplished would have been worthy of team MVP. He was second on the team in almost every measurable category. He improved leaps and bounds from his Sophomore season under new ILB mentor, Shiel Wood. Woody changed the roles of the outside backers significantly vs. Jay Bateman’s 3-4 scheme. Although Woody also runs a 3-4 base defense, the Apache role that was filled primarily by former DB Malkelm Morrison is more of a hybrid defensive back/linebacker who is very athletic and can drop in coverage very effectively. Morrison had a very productive year in the new defense. The Dog OLB is typically a better pass rusher but can also cover the curl/flat areas. This position was filled by Jeremiah Lowery at first. When Lowery went down with injuries, Woody found a couple of superstars in Daryan McDonald, who scored a safety against Navy; and Andre Carter II, who had a game-sealing interception against Georgia Southern and is one of the most athletic players I have seen on “the banks.” Behind this outstanding group of linebackers, Woody’s defense led the nation in 2020, and with everyone except Rhattigan returning, is poised for another great season in 2021. All four groups of Linebackers featured in this article were outstanding in my opinion, and all of them can lay claim to the title, “best linebacking quartet in the Monken era.” The talent level at “Linebacker Academy” is alive and well, Army fans. Who is your personal favorite group?

