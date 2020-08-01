Wide Receiver Javonte Graves-Billips discusses his commitment to Army
Although listed as a cornerback, recent Army Black Knights commit Javonte Graves-Billips is being brought in as a wide receiver.The newest member of the 2021 class spoke to GoBlackKnights.com about...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news