PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – The Army West Point baseball team defeated Saint Joseph's 5-4 in dramatic walk-off fashion on Tuesday at the Snowbird Classic. With two outs in the ninth inning, a third strike pitch got by the Saint Joseph's catcher to score Carter Macias and give Army their second consecutive victory. The Black Knights pulled even in the eighth inning when Hunter Meade delivered a pinch hit RBI double to tie the game at 4-4. Three Cadets recorded multi-hit games in the contest, with Carter Macias, John McKenna and Blake Ledoux recording two hits apiece in a 13-hit performance by the Black Knights. Senior outfielder Jacob Hurtubise returned to action after missing three weeks and recorded a game-tying RBI single in the fourth inning. Army will play in its final game at the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte on Wednesday when the Black Knights take on Georgetown.

HIGHLIGHTS AND NOTES:



• Will Hart made his first collegiate start for the Black Knights, giving up three runs over five innings. • The Black Knights struck first with two runs in the second inning. Four straight singles, highlighted by RBI knocks by Tim Simoes and Kevin Dubrule, gave Army a 2-0 lead. • The Hawks took their first lead in the fourth, scoring three in the inning. Brendan Heuth's RBI double put SJU ahead 3-2. • Seeing his first action since opening weekend against Duke, senior Jacob Hurtubise delivered a game-tying base hit to left field in the bottom of the fourth. • Saint Joseph's would reclaim the lead in the top of the sixth on a Nate Thomas RBI double. • In the eighth, John McKenna led off the inning with a base hit and was replaced on the bases by Drake Titus. After Titus moved to second on a bunt, Army called upon Hunter Meade as a pinch hitter. The sophomore ripped a double the opposite way to score Titus and even the game at 4-4. • The Black Knights were set up with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth. Saint Joseph's nearly escaped trouble after a sac fly attempt was cut down at the plate for the innings first two outs. • The next batter was Titus who was able to reach first on a third strike passed ball that brought home Carter Macias for the game winning run.

