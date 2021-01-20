Will CB Andrew Durhart follow his brother to Army West Point?
Andrew Durhart makes his noise on the gridiron, while older brother Aaron makes his noise on the hardcourt.Aaron is currently a junior guard at the academy, while younger brother Andrew is still lo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news