Will Rivals 3-star lineman Cameron Kinnie become Army’s next commit?
GoBlackKnights.com has been consistently covering Rivals 3-star OL/DL prospect Cameron Kinnie recruiting, which has consisted of at least two visits to Army West Point. Of course the other consiste...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news