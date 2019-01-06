Will Speedy RB Fred Orr visit Army West Point?
Speedy Rivals 2-star running back Fred Orr has seven offers, including Army, which he received in early November and his recruiting by the Black Knights is being handled by coach Marcus Edwards.I g...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news