Williams decommits from Indiana State and pledges to the Army Black Knights
For defensive back prospect Jabril Williams, the fact that his dad, grandfather, and uncle served in the Air Force, did not deter the 5-foot-11, 175 pounder out of Joliet (IL) Joliet Catholic from ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news