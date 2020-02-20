WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point women's lacrosse team improved to 3-0 on the year following a 16-8 victory over Iona on Wednesday afternoon at Michie Stadium. Three Cadets (3-0) recorded hat tricks in the win over the Gaels (1-2) led by a four-goal outing from Samantha Stewart. The senior midfielder needed just six shots to notch her four scores and added a caused turnover, a ground ball and a draw control to her stat line. Jackie Brattan was heavily involved on the offensive end and brought her career scoring number up to 99 with three goals and an assist on the afternoon. She additionally posted a game-high five draw controls. Taylor Andrews rounded off the hat tricks for the Black Knights, as she came off the bench and scored a career-high three. Kathleen Sullivan also had a strong outing on the attack, totaling a game-high six points on a pair of goals and four assists. Defensively for the third time in as many games this season, Army held the opposition to single-digit goals. The Black Knights caused 13 turnovers as a team, with Lauren Bredenburg leading the way with three, while Megan Raftery and Taylor Korpela each came away with two.

ARMY HIGHLIGHTS AND GAME NOTES

Brattan extended her point streak to 23 games.The Garden City, N.Y., native tallied her 20th career hat trick and the third this season.Stewart notched her 15th career hat trick.The four goals match Stewart's career-high, marking the third time in her career she has reached the four-goal mark.The hat trick for Andrews was the first of her career.Sullivan four helpers were a career best for the rookie.The freshman has handed out at least two helpers in each of the first three games this season. She currently leads the team with eight assists.With a goal and an assist, Caroline Raymond extended her point streak to 21 games. Eight different Cadets scored against the Gaels.The Cadets assisted on 50 percent of their goals.Army has scored 16 goals in each of its first three contests this season.Dating back to last season, the Black Knights are on an eight-game double-digit goal streak.The 13 caused turnovers were the most by an Army squad since recording 13 against Holy Cross on March 29, 2017.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gaels struck first with an Emily Stewart goal, but the Black Knights responded with three unanswered strikes to take a 3-1 lead. Brattan was first to get involved in the action for the Cadets, tying things up at the 25:42 mark, before Sullivan followed with back-to-back goals at 25:02 and 22:17.Iona ended Army's run with another goal from Stewart to pull within one, 3-2, but once again Black Knights answered. This time, it was Cameron Manor finding the back of the net. The back-and-forth affair continued with a goal from Iona's Megan Collins, bringing the deficit back to a single score, 4-3.The Black Knights then began to heat up offensively and used a 4-0 run to go ahead by five, 8-3. During the stretch of just over three minutes, Stewart tallied three goals, while Brattan chipped in with one.With 15:24 remaining in the half, Iona controlled the tempo and netted three goals to trim the Black Knight lead to 8-6 heading into the break.In the second half, Army scored the first three goals to jump out to an 11-6 lead. Raftery, Andrews and Brattan each came away with a goal during the run.After being held scoreless for just over 11 minutes, the Gaels got back into the scoring column with a goal.That would be as close as Iona would get though as Army's defense allowed just one goal the rest of the way while the offensive poured in five scores to secure the 16-8 home win.

UP NEXT