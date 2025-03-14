Women’s Basketball Advances to Patriot League Championship Game

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point women's basketball team (24-6) earned a spot in the Patriot League Championship game defeating the Bucknell Bison (17-14), 49-39 on Thursday night in the Semifinal at Christl Arena.
With the win, Army reaches the championship game for the first time since 2016. Army is seeking its fourth Patriot League title and first since its last appearance in 2016. Army will face No. 1 seeded Lehigh in the Championship game Sunday in Bethlehem, Pa. The game will tip-off at Noon and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
500 cadets poured into Christl Arena, all freshmen, to support the Army women's basketball team on Thursday night. The plebes had to remain on post until Friday before being dismissed for spring break and proved a huge advantage, being loud and bringing the energy all night long.
Senior Trinity Hardy scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Black Knights attack. Hardy got started quickly scoring Army's first four points on driving layups, scoring six points in the opening 10 minutes.
Bucknell took an early 13-8 lead as senior guard Sophia Sabino hit a three-pointer with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. From then on, Army responded with a 16-4 run to close the half with stellar defensive play.
The Black Knights remained relentless on the glass, finishing the first half by out-rebounding Bucknell by 10 (23-13). The rebounding led Army to outscore the Bison, 10-2, on second-chance points.
Army's defense was lights out in the second quarter, limiting the Bison to just four points on 2-9 shooting.
Army's big three trio of all-conference performers Reese Ericson, Trinity Hardy, and Fiona Hastick combined to score 23 of Army's 24 points in the first half. Ericson made both of her three-point makes in the game in the second quarter.
Army took a 24-17 lead into halftime.
Bucknell fought hard in the second half, but Army would get a clutch bucket when it was needed. Camryn Tade made a three to push the lead back to double digits, 41-31 at about the midway point of the fourth quarter.
The Bison were led by Patriot League Player of the Year, Ashley Sofilkanich, who scored a team-high 13 points.
With under a minute left, Bucknell had Army's lead down to only five, 44-39 but the Black Knights would make 5-of-6 foul shots down the stretch to close out the game, 49-39.
Army's Kya Smith logged nine rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass.
Hardy, 16 points, and Ericson, 12 points were the two Black Knights in double figures.
Tonight's game at Christl Arena marked the first time since 2016 that Army hosted a Patriot League semifinal game.
