After one quarter of play, Navy led 14-13.

Reese Ericson has loved the big stage of the Army-Navy Game in her young career. After scoring 24 in Army's win over Navy on January 21, Ericson came out firing connecting on two early three-pointers as Army led 6-5 through the first five minutes of the opening quarter. Natalie Rhine also connected on a three in the first quarter.

With several starting players fouling out and suffering from foul trouble in the fourth quarter, which included Freshman Reese Ericson and Senior Sabria Hunter , Army got helpful contributions late in the game from Hope Brown who scored a team high 14 points, Sam McNaughton and Trinity Hardy .

Army's Trinity Hardy scored the game winning basket on a driving layup with two seconds remaining to give Army the 66-64 come from behind victory and win the Star Series Matchup.

Annapolis, MD -- The Army West Point women's basketball team (10-13 8-5 PL) came from 12 points down to defeat the Navy Midshipmen (1-23, 1-12 PL), 66-64 in the Star Series Matchup presented by USAA on Saturday at Alumni Hall. Army's women have now defeated Navy in the last three matchups, including the last two Star Series Games (2022, 2023).

Army's Lauren Lithgow made a three-pointer early in the second quarter to tie the game at 16-16, Army's fourth three of the game.

Navy's Sam Schofield banked in a three-pointer for Navy as the shot clock was set to expire to extend the Mids lead, 25-19 midway through the second quarter.Navy freshman Maren Louridas made a three-pointer pushing the Mids lead up to 12, 35-23.

However, Lithgow responded with her second three on the following possession.

Trinity Hardy converted on a layup five seconds left before halftime as Army went into the break down by seven, 35-28. Lithgow lead Army with eight points at the break.

Navy's Lindsay Llewellyn had 11 and Maren Louridas had 10 first half points.

In the second half, Hope Brown scored six quick points in the third quarter for Army to pull within four, 38-34.

Navy's Sydne Watts scored seven points in the third quarter.

Natalie Rhine splashed a three in the closing seconds of the third quarter as Army trailed 48-42 entering the fourth.

Kam Hall scored two quick baskets in the fourth cutting the Navy lead, 50-46.

Sabria Hunter cut the Navy lead to just three points, after making two foul shots to 58-55 with 4:16 to play in the fourth.

Sam McNaughton made a three-pointer that tied the game at 58-58 with 2:55 to play.

McNaughton scored two more buckets as Army and Navy went back and forth, as Army hung on to a one point lead, 62-61. It was a stretch of seven straight points by McNaughton.

Lindsay Llewellyn made a go-ahead layup with 28.8 seconds remaining to give Navy a two-point, 64-62 lead.

On Army's next possession Hope Brown was fouled with 15 seconds left, and tied the game back at 64 making both foul shots.

Army got possession back forcing an Navy turnover with 11 seconds.

Coming out of a timeout, Army gave the ball to Trinity Hardy who drove to her right and scored a layup with two seconds left to give Army a 66-64 victory in the Star Series Match.

Navy's Lindsay Llewellyn scored a game high 25 points on 9-17 shooting from the field. Sydne Watts and Laren Louridas each at 13 for Navy as well.