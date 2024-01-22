West Point, NY – The Army West Point women's basketball team (6-10, 3-3 PL) took down Navy (5-12, 1-5 PL) in their first meeting of the season. Trinity Hardy and Lauren Lithgow led the team in scoring with 17 points each. Hardy also led the team in rebounding with nine as Lithgow was just behind her with seven. Three other Black Knights were one or two points away from double-digits, Kya Smith (9), Camryn Tade (9), and Reese Ericson (8). Army shot 42.6% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range to help propel them past the Midshipmen.

How it Happened

With a lot of freshman talent, both teams took the first quarter to adjust to the atmosphere this match-up brings. Army held Navy to just ten points in the first ten minutes, scoring just one shy of that themselves putting up nine. Army led 7-3 until the midshipmen put together a late run to take the 10-9 lead at the end of ten. Army's Kya Smith led all scorers with five points to open the game.

Junior Trinity Hardy came alive in the second quarter to lead the scoring with eight points and six rebounds, putting her just two boards shy from a first-half double-double. Shooting five for six from the line and out-rebounding Navy. The Black Knights were able to put up 15 second-quarter points compared to the midshipmen's ten and would take a four-point lead into halftime.

Army came out on a mission in the third quarter, scoring more than double Navy's points and having more than triple the amount of rebounds. The Black Knights opened the second half going on a 12-0 run. Leading the way for the Black Knights was senior captain Lauren Lithgow who scored 12 third-quarter points, almost single-handily outscoring all of Navy who put up 14. Lithgow shot 4 of 6 from the field and was 50% from beyond the arc while also pulling down 4 third-quarter boards. Six different Black Knights put up points, half of which were freshmen to help Army take a 20-point lead into the final frame.

Maintaining the pace, the Black Knights were able to hold onto their lead despite being outscored by five points in the fourth quarter and cruise to a 66-51 victory over the Midshipmen.

Next up for Army Women's Basketball is another tough match-up as they take on the Terriers of Boston University at home on Wednesday, January 24th at 6:00 PM.