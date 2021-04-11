WR David Moultry talks Army West Point offer
Wide receiver prospect David Moultry is a 6-foot-1, 180 pounder out of Alabaster (AL) Thompson High School, who in 2020 had an impressive 40 receptions for 532 yards.To date, that has dated him off...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news