WR/DB Ahmir Batts’ reaction to his visit to Army West Point
Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Ahmir Batts arrived at 8:40am for his June 8th, and was joined on the visit by teammates Raleigh Collins, Marquis Adams, David Dunston, and Zaid Warren.“When we got the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news