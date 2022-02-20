WR Jayce Brown excited by offer from the Army Black Knights of West Point
Even if you just look at the 2022 recruiting class battles between Army and Air Force, you realize that when it comes to 2023 prospects, the gloves will come off once again.In this particular case,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news