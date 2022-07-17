WR Job Kralik makes the call and it’s the Army Black Knights of West Point
“I notified Thursday that I would be committing,” shared 5-foot-11, 165-pound receiver Job Kralik regarding his pledge conversation to the Army coaching staff.This came on the heels of his June 24t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news