News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 06:42:37 -0500') }} football Edit

WR Logan Burks joins the 2020 Army Black Knights recruiting class

Tpzirk8wao0gs6cqsb8a
WR Logan Burks is the latest commit to the Army Black Knights (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Yesterday evening, wide receiver Logan Burks became the latest prospect to commit to the Army Black Knights, as the 2020 recruiting class just added some height as well.Yes, Burks measures in at ‘6...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}