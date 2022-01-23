WR Tay Andrews verbally commits to the Army Black Knights
It was three days ago that wide receiver prospect Tay Andrews shared with GoBlackKnights.com what he is looking for in a college and their associated football program."I’m looking for a place that ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news