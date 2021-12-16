WR Tobi Olawole flips on NSD eve to commit to the Army Black Knights
The day before recruits put their John Hancock to NLI, or in the case of Army West Point, Letter of Assurance, talented wide receiver Tobi Olawole notified the Furman coaching staff that he was de-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news