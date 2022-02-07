Wrestling: Army upsets No. 15 Lehigh on Senior Day

WEST POINT, N.Y. - At the end of a match that saw four lead changes and one tie, the Army West Point wrestling team came out on top, defeating No. 15 Lehigh 24-13 on Sunday afternoon at Christl Arena.

Though they trailed with three matches left, the Black Knights (2-6, 2-1 EIWA) collected key victories in each of those bouts thanks to the efforts of Corey Shie, Matthew Williams and No. 24 Markus Hartman. The result marks Army's first win over a ranked opponent since the 2016-17 campaign and additionally stands as the team's 10th all-time over Lehigh.

Sunday's match was tightly-contested from the start, as the teams split the opening two bouts. After No. 28 Dalton Harkins (165 lbs.) dropped a narrow decision at 2-1, Ben Pasiuk got the Black Knights on the board with a 4-3 decision at 174 lbs. to tie the overall score up at 3-3.

Things then continued to escalate for the home team, as the duo of Sahm Abdulrazzaq (184 lbs.) and No. 26 J.T. Brown (197 lbs.) recorded back-to-back decisions to hand Army its first lead of the day at 9-3. Lehigh (8-7, 4-2 EIWA) was close to taking the battle at 197 pounds, but Brown used a late takedown and riding time to pull off the win.

Over the next few matches, the Mountain Hawks rallied past the Cadets to regain their lead. A pair of decisions from ranked wrestlers, as well as a major decision, allowed Lehigh to overtake the Cadets for a 13-9 advantage. With just three weight classes left to compete, Army was staring down a four-point deficit against a Lehigh program that it had not defeated since 2008.

Undeterred by the pressure, Shie (141 lbs.) stepped up for his team and pinned his opponent just 51 seconds into the next match for his quickest takedown of the year. The senior seized control of the momentum in Christl Arena and put Army ahead once again at 15-13.

Williams picked up where Shie left off in the penultimate bout, securing a hard-fought, 3-2 decision at 149 pounds. After finishing the second period tied with Max Brignola at 2-2, the sophomore used an escape in the third to push the Cadets' advantage to 18-13 and set the stage for Hartman's final heroics.

It was do-or-die for Hartman (157 lbs.), as the overall win was still within reach for the Mountain Hawks when he took the mat for the dual's last bout. Though neither wrestler was able to record a point in the opening period, Hartman pinned his opponent with less than a minute left in the second to hand the Black Knights the historic win.

Of Army's 10 wins over Lehigh throughout the 100-year history between the two programs, the Black Knights have limited the Mountain Hawks to 13-points-or-less on seven different occasions. Additionally, today's result marks the Cadets' first time scoring more than 20 points in a victory against its EIWA foe since 1989-90 (33-9).

Complete results from the match are listed below.

Results

165: #24 Brian Meyer dec. over #28 Dalton Harkins, 2-1

174: Ben Pasiuk dec. over Jake Logan, 4-3

184: Sahm Abdulrazzaq dec. over AJ Burkhart, 5-1

197: #26 J.T. Brown dec. over JT Davis, 5-2

HWT: #7 Jordan Wood dec. over Brandon Phillips, 6-0

125: Sheldon Seymour MD over Ryan Chauvin, 14-4

133: #16 Malyke Hines dec. over Dominic Carone, 4-0

141: Corey Shie fall over Connor McGonagle, 0:51 (6-0)

149: Matthew Williams dec. over Max Brignola, 3-2

157: #24 Markus Hartman fall over Luca Frinzi, 4:55 (7-0)

What's Next

The Black Knights will have nearly two weeks to prepare for their Star Match against Navy, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 18 in Annapolis. The action at Lejeune Hall is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start and will be streamed on ESPN+

.Follow Along

For complete coverage of Army West Point Wrestling, follow the Black Knights on Twitter and Instagram at @ArmyWP_Wres