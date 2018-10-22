

On Friday, when GoBlackKnights.com first spoke with athlete Xavier Guillory, he was in-route to the United States Military Academy at West Point. For the prospect out of Spokane (WA) Lewis & Clark High School, he will be traveling to catch the Army Black Knights host Miami (OH) on Saturday. However, Guillory’s visit won’t end with just the game day atmosphere. He will have an opportunity to take in all that the academy has to offer, as he will be on his official visit. “I’m boarding a flight in 30 minutes,” he said earlier, as he went on to discuss his much anticipated visit. “Yes it is [1st visit to the academy] and I’m excited to experience the culture of West Point and get to watch how the players go about their game days.”

FRIDAY ARRIVAL TO SUNDAY DEPARTURE

“When we landed, I got picked up by one of the recruiting coordinators,” Guillory explained. “When I hit campus, I had dinner with the coaches and they treated me really well. The next morning, I got a full tour of the campus and I got to sit down with some of the players and asked them what Army West Point is really about. They told me the honest truth, which I appreciated. They told me how hard the school is, but also the benefits after you graduate and that’s what made me think about committing there. But also, how tight the brotherhood is there. Even the alumni around the country above the big name football schools like Bama, Ohio State and Florida State. It’s (Army West Point) is just different, where you are playing Division I football while getting a top education and guarantee job after you graduate.” “I don’t like to use education as a Plan B, but the NFL is not going to work out for everyone but now you have a degree from one of the best academic institutions in the country,” he added. “I really love the school and the coaches were really genuine and I loved every moment there.”

SATURDAY & GAME TIME

This was now the 2nd phase of his official visit to Army West Point, which to be exact was after the Black Knights’ exciting double overtime win against visiting Miami (OH). “Yes, I loved it,” said the 6-foot-2, 197 pounder Saturday right after the contest, but who still had his Saturday evening and Sunday morning itinerary to take in more of the football program and the academy. “We were sitting right with the prep school guys and the student section was just crazy ... everyone in the crowd was just having a good time. Just being able to see myself play there was easy because I love the big crowd and everyone was cheering the Black Knights on. It was a great game.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

Although listed as a wide receiver on the Rivals profile, this is what Guillory had to say about his recruiting when it comes to Army West Point. “They are recruiting me as an athlete,” he explained of the staff’s recruiting flexibility of his talents. “If I feel that I can help the team better at receiver, they will play me at receiver. But if they see locking up receivers, they’ll put me at corner or if I can cover the field well, they’ll put me at safety. So, they aren’t limiting me for any specific position.” “I had a conversation about this with Coach [Jeff] Monken and he told me that they are completely fine with me playing the position I want as long as it benefits the team and obviously myself.” According to the athlete, he wasn’t the only Guillory who was impressed with the weekend at the academy. But you can add his parents to the impressed. “I made the trip with my parents,” he told GoBlackKnights.com. “They loved every moment of it and loved the opportunities that it brings, which has sold them as parents. One thing they don’t like is how far I’ll be. We live in Washington state and being in New York, that’s about 3,000 miles away. But they have always supported my decisions and whatever I feel like is what is best for me.”

COMMITMENT TALK

“After the visit and it’s my first ever visit, so I could see myself being there and it’s such a home atmosphere that I felt comfortable with considering that (committing),” he declared. “But I should consider all my other schools and give them a chance before I pull the trigger right away. However, I am definitely confident that I could see myself playing in the Black & Gold for years to come.”

Could this be Guillory's college home ... Michie Stadium on the campus of West Point?

“Army West Point is my No. 1 choice ... it truly is and I’m just being 100% honest with you,” added Guillory.