For Malik James and Austin Hill, who both had committed prior to making way to West Point this weekend ... their official visit was more of a mission than anything else.

Hill committed to the Black Knights back on August 8th, while James had extended his verbal pledge on October 31st.

The Mission? To determine if this weekend would confirm that West Point would be their college destination, albeit different reasons regarding their respective confirmations.

For James, who has been on campus two-times previously, his mind was set that Army West Point was where he wanted to be. However the 6-foot-1, 259 pound defensive end needed to receive the assurance that he could be accepted into the academy academically.

In the case of Hill, his visit was to ensure that all the things that he has heard and been told about the Black Knights’ football program and West Point the institution would manifest themselves this past weekend. Hopefully the weekend would provide the 6-foot-2, 230 pound inside linebacker a more in-depth perspective from initial visit to West Point this past summer.

So, how did it work out for the dual?

“It was yesterday when I found I got into the school and I signed in front of everybody,” shared James, who is the product of Richmond (VA) Benedictine School.

“I went in the summer,” said Hill, who is the product of Cordova (TN) by the way of Evangelical Christian High School. “I decided not to early sign because I wanted to take an official visit beforehand. Literally after the first day I knew I was ready to shut my recruitment down. It’s a relief to be done with it all, so now I can focus on working hard until I get there and finishing school strong this semester.