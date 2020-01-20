2020 commits Malik James & Austin Hill confirm their pledge during OV
For Malik James and Austin Hill, who both had committed prior to making way to West Point this weekend ... their official visit was more of a mission than anything else.
Hill committed to the Black Knights back on August 8th, while James had extended his verbal pledge on October 31st.
The Mission? To determine if this weekend would confirm that West Point would be their college destination, albeit different reasons regarding their respective confirmations.
For James, who has been on campus two-times previously, his mind was set that Army West Point was where he wanted to be. However the 6-foot-1, 259 pound defensive end needed to receive the assurance that he could be accepted into the academy academically.
In the case of Hill, his visit was to ensure that all the things that he has heard and been told about the Black Knights’ football program and West Point the institution would manifest themselves this past weekend. Hopefully the weekend would provide the 6-foot-2, 230 pound inside linebacker a more in-depth perspective from initial visit to West Point this past summer.
So, how did it work out for the dual?
“It was yesterday when I found I got into the school and I signed in front of everybody,” shared James, who is the product of Richmond (VA) Benedictine School.
“I went in the summer,” said Hill, who is the product of Cordova (TN) by the way of Evangelical Christian High School. “I decided not to early sign because I wanted to take an official visit beforehand. Literally after the first day I knew I was ready to shut my recruitment down. It’s a relief to be done with it all, so now I can focus on working hard until I get there and finishing school strong this semester.
“Everything stands out to me, starting with the opportunity itself. It was one that was impossible for me to pass up with the career opportunities along with the academics and the football aspect. Every building and facility on campus is top notch.”
James echoed the sentiments of his future college teammate.
“Just the people,” James stated. “Of course the facilities are amazing, but the people were not fake and they treated me like family.”
Although not his family, James’ player-host was someone that he’s very familiar with and that current Army baller and freshman, D’Andre Tobias. The two attended and played together at Benedictine School.
Hill’s player-host was up & coming fullback Cade Ballard.
“It was awesome meeting all of the players that were there and just being able to get a grasp on how tough it is, but how worth it the 47-month experience is at the end,” said Hill.
“Cade is a great dude who had several bigger FBS offers and just loved Coach Monken and the entire program. It shows how awesome that place is when you have several FBS offers and choose West Point over them.”
Both players indicated that it was a relief to officially have the recruiting process and now with the ability to focus at the task at hand and that’s preparing to arrive to the United States Military Academy at West Point this summer as future Cadets and Army Football Black Knights.
“Yes, it’s a relief,” stated James.
“I will just continue lifting and running,” declared Hill. “It’s a relief to be done with it all, so now I can focus on working hard until I get there and finishing school strong this semester.”
The players on hand were enlightened along with the coaching staff and some of the current players as they were able to watch two soon-to-be graduating Black Knights participate in the East-West All-Star Game (CB, Elijah Riley) & NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (MLB, Cole Christiansen), which bring them one step closer to the possibility of an NFL career.
“Coach [Mike] Viti said that they both are hard workers and deserve it,” Hill added. “It just shows what four years in the Army football program can do for you. All the guys on the team we were with had nothing but great things to say about him and how he came into West Point at like 208 pounds and now he is way bigger, faster, and stronger ... absolutely, I’m so pumped.”
