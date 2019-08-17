News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 08:04:24 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Pennsylvania cornerback high on Army West Point

Rqub52hi62sibhpozn7h
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Etus76p8grmlqlfs4fkt
CB prospect Patrick Garwo has expressed high interest in Army West Point (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

If the name Garwo sounds familiar, it should, at least for those Army fans who following the comings and goings of the recruiting endeavors of the Black Knights football program.It was back in 2018...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}