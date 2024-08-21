PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
American Announces 2025 Football Scheduling Model

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2025 football season.

The scheduling model was approved by The American's athletic directors earlier this week.

The 2025 season will be The American's second in its current 14-team configuration. The schedule format calls for each team to play eight conference games, with four home games and four road contests for each team.

The scheduling format fulfills a number of objectives set by the conference. There are no matchups played at the same site from 2024 to 2025. Each team will play at least one road game in the Eastern and Central time zones, and each team will have played at least one road game in Texas in a two-year span.

The American will continue with a single-division format in 2025. The top two teams in the final regular-season standings will qualify for the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

The full 2025 conference schedule will be announced in February.

2025 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Format

Army

Home: Charlotte, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa

Away: UAB, East Carolina, UTSA, Tulane


UAB

Home: Army, Memphis, North Texas, South Florida

Away: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Rice Tulsa


Charlotte

Home: North Texas, Rice, Temple, UTSA

Away: Army, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane


East Carolina

Home: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, Tulsa

Away: Florida Atlantic, Temple, UTSA, Tulane


Florida Atlantic

Home: UAB, East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa

Away: Navy, Rice, South Florida, Tulane


Memphis

Home: Navy, South Florida, Tulane, Tulsa

Away: UAB, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Rice


Navy

Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, South Florida

Away: Memphis, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa


North Texas

Home: Navy, South Florida, Temple, UTSA

Away: UAB, Army, Charlotte, Rice


Rice

Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas

Away: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSA


South Florida

Home: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSA

Away: UAB, Memphis, Navy, North Texas


Temple

Home: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, Tulane

Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa


UTSA

Home: Army, East Carolina, Rice, Tulane

Away: Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida, Temple


Tulane

Home: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic

Away: Memphis, Temple, UTSA, Tulsa


Tulsa

Home: UAB, Navy, Temple, Tulane

Away: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis

