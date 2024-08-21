IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2025 football season.

The scheduling model was approved by The American's athletic directors earlier this week.

The 2025 season will be The American's second in its current 14-team configuration. The schedule format calls for each team to play eight conference games, with four home games and four road contests for each team.

The scheduling format fulfills a number of objectives set by the conference. There are no matchups played at the same site from 2024 to 2025. Each team will play at least one road game in the Eastern and Central time zones, and each team will have played at least one road game in Texas in a two-year span.

The American will continue with a single-division format in 2025. The top two teams in the final regular-season standings will qualify for the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

The full 2025 conference schedule will be announced in February.

2025 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Format

Army

Home: Charlotte, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa

Away: UAB, East Carolina, UTSA, Tulane





UAB

Home: Army, Memphis, North Texas, South Florida

Away: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Rice Tulsa





Charlotte

Home: North Texas, Rice, Temple, UTSA

Away: Army, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane





East Carolina

Home: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, Tulsa

Away: Florida Atlantic, Temple, UTSA, Tulane





Florida Atlantic

Home: UAB, East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa

Away: Navy, Rice, South Florida, Tulane





Memphis

Home: Navy, South Florida, Tulane, Tulsa

Away: UAB, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Rice





Navy

Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, South Florida

Away: Memphis, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa





North Texas

Home: Navy, South Florida, Temple, UTSA

Away: UAB, Army, Charlotte, Rice





Rice

Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas

Away: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSA





South Florida

Home: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSA

Away: UAB, Memphis, Navy, North Texas





Temple

Home: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, Tulane

Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa





UTSA

Home: Army, East Carolina, Rice, Tulane

Away: Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida, Temple





Tulane

Home: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic

Away: Memphis, Temple, UTSA, Tulsa





Tulsa

Home: UAB, Navy, Temple, Tulane

Away: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis