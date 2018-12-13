Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-13 19:33:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Army commit and Rivals 3-star LB Spencer Jones receives visit from Monken

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Rivals 3-star LB and Army commit, Spencer Jones
Rivals.com

Rivals 3-star LB and Army commit Spencer Jones spoke to GoBlackKnights.com about the home visit that he received today from Army head coach Jeff Monken.“It was a very good vibe,” 6-foot-1, 215 poun...

