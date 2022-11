Army Football head coach Jeff Monken and Black Knights are coming off of a much-needed bye week, after having pulled down two wins in a row. With several key players out and/or recuperating from injuries, this past week allowed for tons of R&R.

But now the team is preparing for what just might be their toughest game of the year if you factor in the rivalry component and that is the Air Force Falcons.

Coach Monken summarized the latest injuries and previewed the upcoming Army-Air Force game.

Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say.