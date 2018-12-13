Army Head Coach Jeff Monken hitting the recruiting trail
You would think that after taking down Navy on Saturday, and their bowl game against Houston not until December 22nd, that the Army coaching staff might be able to take a few days off just for a br...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news