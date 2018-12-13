Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-13 09:35:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken hitting the recruiting trail

M6uffanbgzpiineiaxqk
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Sehuq8mdlh8bwnro3o2d
Army Black Knights' Head Coach Jeff Monken with 2-star prospect Jacobi Rice
Rivals.com

You would think that after taking down Navy on Saturday, and their bowl game against Houston not until December 22nd, that the Army coaching staff might be able to take a few days off just for a br...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}