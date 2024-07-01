Now let’s take a look at the frosh class that if officially being introduced by Army Head Coach Jeff Monken .





WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point football head coach Jeff Monken has welcomed the Class of 2028 to the program on Reception Day at West Point.

"We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of leaders into the Army Football Brotherhood," said Monken. "The Class of 2028 will contribute to our program's success this fall and in the seasons to come. This is a talented group of athletes who are outstanding students and young leaders that are committed to serving our nation as Army officers. Our coaching staff did an exceptional job recruiting young men of high character from across the nation."

The Black Knights bring in 76 newcomers from 28 states to the squad with nine coming from Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas each to lead the way.

Last season, Army won the coveted Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the 10th time in school history by defeating an undefeated and ranked Air Force and then defeating Navy for the sixth time out of the last eight meetings.

The 2024 season will kickoff at Michie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30 vs. Lehigh.





Army Football Class of 2028





NAME - POSITION - HOMETOWN / HIGH SCHOOL - PREP SCHOOL (BLANK DIRECT)

Bradyn Anderson WR Edina, Minn. / Edina USMAPS

Xavier Archawski OL Ardmore, Pa. / Lower Merion USMAPS

Pookie Arterberry SB Klein,Texas / Klein USMAPS

Grayson Baker TE Worcester, Mass. / Wachusett Regional

AJ Barbat ILB Franklin, Tenn. / Brentwood Academy

Briggs Bartosh SB Riverside, Mo. / Park Hill South USMAPS

Brayden Bockler OL Ladera Ranch Calif. / San Juan Hills USMAPS

Tex Brannan TE South Arlington, Va. / Gonzaga College High

Ben Britton DL Mount Pleasant, S.C. / Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Ty Brown-Stauffer RB Danville, Pa. / Danville Area USMAPS

Nick Buchys DL Langhorne, Pa. / Neshaminy USMAPS

Evertt Champlin OL Spring, Texas / The Woodlands

Sean Donovan DL Danbury, Conn. / The Hotchkiss School USMAPS

Ryan Dunfee OLB Claremont, Calif. / Claremont

Dom Esposito WR Queen Creek, Ariz. / Higley USMAPS

Matthew Faulk P Mill Creek, Wash. / Archbishop Murphy USMAPS

Brennan Fisher RB Perkasie, Pa. / Pennridge USMAPS

Scoop Gardner DLPhiladelphia, Pa. / Archbishop USMAPS

Matt Gemma DL Flemington N.J. / Delbarton USMAPS

Ben Gibbs SB Maiden, N.C. / Maiden USMAPS

Carlos Griffin S Phoenix, Ariz. / Saguaro USMAPS

Andrew Hardwick OL Danville, Ky. / Boyle County USMAPS

Braeden Helmkamp OL Washington, Pa. / Trinity

Josh Horton WR Marietta, Ga. / Osborne USMAPS

Bryson Hosea K Roswell, Ga. / Blessed Trinity Catholic USMAPS

Rob Houston CB Cincinnati, Ohio / St. Xavier USMAPS

Jake Hulstein K Cedar Falls, Iowa / Cedar Falls USMAPS

Chuck Johnson OL Fort Worth, Texas / All Saints Episcopal USMAPS

Joseph Johnson OL Snohomish, Wash. / Glacier Peak USMAPS

Aiden Jones DL Florence, Ky. / Covington Catholic USMAPS

Dawson Jones K Waxhaw, N.C. / Marvin Ridge

Jack Kayser SB Austin, Texas / Westlake

Tyler Klambara OL Springfield, Pa. / Springfield USMAPS

Tim Kloska RB Grand Rapids Mich. / West Catholic USMAPS

Luke Knight QB Wesley Chapel, Fla. / Wiregrass Rach

Chace Knox WR Wilmington, Del. / The Haverford School

Landon Laskey TE Edinboro Pa. / General McLane USMAPS

Peyton Ledford DL Frankfort, Ky. / Franklin County USMAPS

Josh Manecke OL Downers Grove, Ill. / Downers Grove South

CJ Martin NB Ironton, Ohio / Ironton USMAPS

Liam McKenna DL Cincinnati, Ohio / Elder

Josh Modupe OLB Fernandina Beach, Fla. / Fernandina Beach

Caleb Moran ILB Milton, Ga. / Milton USMAPS

Devan Moss CB Birmingham, Ala. / Oak Mountain USMAPS

Nolan Munroe WR Orlando, Fla. / Bishop Moore

Randall Nauden RB Olympia Fields, Ill. / Brother Rice

Cael Newton OLB Punta Gorda, Fla. / Charlotte USMAPS

Mack O'Halloran TE Downers Grove, Ill. / Downers Grove South USMAPS

Daniel Ogordi S Laurel, Md. / Atholton

Sam Oppenheimer ILB Johns Creek Ga. / Johns Creek USMAPS

Larry Pickett Jr. S Raleigh, N.C. / Enloe USMAPS

Noah Prior TE Bishop, Ga. / Athens Academy

James Rothstein TE Pleasanton Calif. / Amador Valley USMAPS

Campbell Sager OLB Portland, Ore. / Westview USMAPS

Cole Searight NB Waxhaw, N.C. / Marvin Ridge

Aiden Self RB Spring, Texas / The Woodlands

Wes Shaw OL Tampa, Fla. / Jesuit USMAPS

Javon Smith DL Kansas City Mo. / Liberty North USMAPS

Ryan Snipes LS Roswell, Ga. / Blessed Trinity Catholic USMAPS

Max Stober TE Redondo Beach, Calif. / St. John Bosco USMAPS

Luke Sutphen ILB Bordentown, N.J. / The Hun School of Princeton

Nollenn Tabaska OL Milwaukee, Wis. / Brookfield East USMAPS

Ish Taylor CB Dallas, Texas / Frisco USMAPS

Trey Tremba RB Slatington, Pa. / Parkland

Nehemiah Vann QB Lecanto, Fla. / Seven Rivers Christian

Ryan Vanscoy TE Lake Worth, Fla. / American Heritage School

Khaled Waliagha ILB Angie, La. / Franklinton High USMAPS

Jayden Walker RB McKinney, Texas / McKinney North

Elijah Walton ILB San Antonio, Texas / Harlan

Ethan Washington QB Suwanee, Ga. / North Gwinnett USMAPS

Sam Waters OL Boerne, Texas / Boerne USMAPS

Caleb Williams S Canton, Mich. / Canton

Russ Woodward DL Evergreen Colo. / Evergreen USMAPS

Bill Young RB Lake Worth, Fla. / Saint Andrews School USMAPS

Sam Zagame ILB Clermont Fla. / Foundation Academy USMAPS