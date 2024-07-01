Army Head Coach Jeff Monken Introduces The 2024 Recruiting Class
Last week, our GBK Part I: R-Day is around the corner - 2024 Recruiting Class (Direct Admits) and Part II: 2024 Recruiting Class - Making Their Way From USMAPS gave the Army fanbase a preview of incoming freshmen football players.
Now let’s take a look at the frosh class that if officially being introduced by Army Head Coach Jeff Monken.
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point football head coach Jeff Monken has welcomed the Class of 2028 to the program on Reception Day at West Point.
"We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of leaders into the Army Football Brotherhood," said Monken. "The Class of 2028 will contribute to our program's success this fall and in the seasons to come. This is a talented group of athletes who are outstanding students and young leaders that are committed to serving our nation as Army officers. Our coaching staff did an exceptional job recruiting young men of high character from across the nation."
The Black Knights bring in 76 newcomers from 28 states to the squad with nine coming from Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas each to lead the way.
Last season, Army won the coveted Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the 10th time in school history by defeating an undefeated and ranked Air Force and then defeating Navy for the sixth time out of the last eight meetings.
The 2024 season will kickoff at Michie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30 vs. Lehigh.
Army Football Class of 2028
NAME - POSITION - HOMETOWN / HIGH SCHOOL - PREP SCHOOL (BLANK DIRECT)
Bradyn Anderson WR Edina, Minn. / Edina USMAPS
Xavier Archawski OL Ardmore, Pa. / Lower Merion USMAPS
Pookie Arterberry SB Klein,Texas / Klein USMAPS
Grayson Baker TE Worcester, Mass. / Wachusett Regional
AJ Barbat ILB Franklin, Tenn. / Brentwood Academy
Briggs Bartosh SB Riverside, Mo. / Park Hill South USMAPS
Brayden Bockler OL Ladera Ranch Calif. / San Juan Hills USMAPS
Tex Brannan TE South Arlington, Va. / Gonzaga College High
Ben Britton DL Mount Pleasant, S.C. / Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Ty Brown-Stauffer RB Danville, Pa. / Danville Area USMAPS
Nick Buchys DL Langhorne, Pa. / Neshaminy USMAPS
Evertt Champlin OL Spring, Texas / The Woodlands
Sean Donovan DL Danbury, Conn. / The Hotchkiss School USMAPS
Ryan Dunfee OLB Claremont, Calif. / Claremont
Dom Esposito WR Queen Creek, Ariz. / Higley USMAPS
Matthew Faulk P Mill Creek, Wash. / Archbishop Murphy USMAPS
Brennan Fisher RB Perkasie, Pa. / Pennridge USMAPS
Scoop Gardner DLPhiladelphia, Pa. / Archbishop USMAPS
Matt Gemma DL Flemington N.J. / Delbarton USMAPS
Ben Gibbs SB Maiden, N.C. / Maiden USMAPS
Carlos Griffin S Phoenix, Ariz. / Saguaro USMAPS
Andrew Hardwick OL Danville, Ky. / Boyle County USMAPS
Braeden Helmkamp OL Washington, Pa. / Trinity
Josh Horton WR Marietta, Ga. / Osborne USMAPS
Bryson Hosea K Roswell, Ga. / Blessed Trinity Catholic USMAPS
Rob Houston CB Cincinnati, Ohio / St. Xavier USMAPS
Jake Hulstein K Cedar Falls, Iowa / Cedar Falls USMAPS
Chuck Johnson OL Fort Worth, Texas / All Saints Episcopal USMAPS
Joseph Johnson OL Snohomish, Wash. / Glacier Peak USMAPS
Aiden Jones DL Florence, Ky. / Covington Catholic USMAPS
Dawson Jones K Waxhaw, N.C. / Marvin Ridge
Jack Kayser SB Austin, Texas / Westlake
Tyler Klambara OL Springfield, Pa. / Springfield USMAPS
Tim Kloska RB Grand Rapids Mich. / West Catholic USMAPS
Luke Knight QB Wesley Chapel, Fla. / Wiregrass Rach
Chace Knox WR Wilmington, Del. / The Haverford School
Landon Laskey TE Edinboro Pa. / General McLane USMAPS
Peyton Ledford DL Frankfort, Ky. / Franklin County USMAPS
Josh Manecke OL Downers Grove, Ill. / Downers Grove South
CJ Martin NB Ironton, Ohio / Ironton USMAPS
Liam McKenna DL Cincinnati, Ohio / Elder
Josh Modupe OLB Fernandina Beach, Fla. / Fernandina Beach
Caleb Moran ILB Milton, Ga. / Milton USMAPS
Devan Moss CB Birmingham, Ala. / Oak Mountain USMAPS
Nolan Munroe WR Orlando, Fla. / Bishop Moore
Randall Nauden RB Olympia Fields, Ill. / Brother Rice
Cael Newton OLB Punta Gorda, Fla. / Charlotte USMAPS
Mack O'Halloran TE Downers Grove, Ill. / Downers Grove South USMAPS
Daniel Ogordi S Laurel, Md. / Atholton
Sam Oppenheimer ILB Johns Creek Ga. / Johns Creek USMAPS
Larry Pickett Jr. S Raleigh, N.C. / Enloe USMAPS
Noah Prior TE Bishop, Ga. / Athens Academy
James Rothstein TE Pleasanton Calif. / Amador Valley USMAPS
Campbell Sager OLB Portland, Ore. / Westview USMAPS
Cole Searight NB Waxhaw, N.C. / Marvin Ridge
Aiden Self RB Spring, Texas / The Woodlands
Wes Shaw OL Tampa, Fla. / Jesuit USMAPS
Javon Smith DL Kansas City Mo. / Liberty North USMAPS
Ryan Snipes LS Roswell, Ga. / Blessed Trinity Catholic USMAPS
Max Stober TE Redondo Beach, Calif. / St. John Bosco USMAPS
Luke Sutphen ILB Bordentown, N.J. / The Hun School of Princeton
Nollenn Tabaska OL Milwaukee, Wis. / Brookfield East USMAPS
Ish Taylor CB Dallas, Texas / Frisco USMAPS
Trey Tremba RB Slatington, Pa. / Parkland
Nehemiah Vann QB Lecanto, Fla. / Seven Rivers Christian
Ryan Vanscoy TE Lake Worth, Fla. / American Heritage School
Khaled Waliagha ILB Angie, La. / Franklinton High USMAPS
Jayden Walker RB McKinney, Texas / McKinney North
Elijah Walton ILB San Antonio, Texas / Harlan
Ethan Washington QB Suwanee, Ga. / North Gwinnett USMAPS
Sam Waters OL Boerne, Texas / Boerne USMAPS
Caleb Williams S Canton, Mich. / Canton
Russ Woodward DL Evergreen Colo. / Evergreen USMAPS
Bill Young RB Lake Worth, Fla. / Saint Andrews School USMAPS
Sam Zagame ILB Clermont Fla. / Foundation Academy USMAPS
