Army OLB, Andre Carter picks up Pre-Season Accolades

Over the past two years, Andre Carter’s on-the-field performance has truly warranted plenty of coverage from the crew here at GoBlackKnights.com. But that has spilled over to nationwide recognition.

When the 2021 season closed out, the 6-foot-7, 260-pound OLB, who is a run stopper, but his claim to fame is as a pass rusher, picking up All-American honors.

Well today, PFF listed Carter as one of the Top 10 Returning Edge Defenders In College Football For The 2022 Season.

Actually, he was ranked No. 4, right behind Will Anderson (Alabama); Nolan Smith (Georgia) & Nick Herbig (Wisconsin).