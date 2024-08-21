WEST POINT, NY —- Army West Point head hockey coach Brian Riley has announced that the upcoming 2024-25 season will be his final following 21 years at the helm of the program. Associate Head Coach Zach McKelvie ‘09 will take the reins as head coach in 2025-26 as Riley passes the torch to an Army Hockey legend both on and off the ice. McKelvie now enters his 11th season on staff with the Black Knights and ninth as Associate Head Coach. This upcoming season will mark the 75th consecutive campaign with the Riley family leading the program, with Brian’s father Jack taking over in 1951 before passing the torch to Brian’s brother Rob from 1986-2004. The trio has combined for 1041 wins during the span, accounting for over 83-percent of the program’s victories. “I would like to thank our Athletic Director, Mike Buddie and our Deputy Athletic Director Dan McCarthy for their guidance during this process. The opportunity to grow up at West Point, raise our children here, and be a coach here at West Point has been both rewarding and humbling. West Point has provided not only me but the Riley family with so many great memories and we are all so grateful. Growing up at West Point, I always wondered why my dad stayed here as long as he did but having sat where he sat, I now know why he stayed. The chance to be around all the amazing people, Cadets and others makes this the best coaching opportunity in all of sports. Saying all of this, the staff is excited about preparing our cadet-athletes for the upcoming season.” - Brian Riley Riley has amassed 242 wins across his 20 seasons, currently ranking fifth on Atlantic Hockey America’s all-time wins list and 20th among active college hockey coaches. He has collected Atlantic Hockey Coach of the Year a record four times during his tenure including three straight from 2006-08 before receiving the honor again in 2021. He has led 21 cadet-athletes to receive all-conference recognition along with Atlantic Hockey’s first-ever two-time All-American in Colin Bilek.

The Torch To Be Passed! (Army West Point Athletic Communications)

McKelvie first arrived at West Point as a plebe in 2005 before going on to have one of the most successful playing careers in Army Hockey history. A native of New Brighton, Minn., McKelvie was a two-time Atlantic Hockey Association First Team selection for the Black Knights on the blueline. He was a team captain as a senior and an assistant captain as a junior. He finished his career with 56 points on 14 goals and 42 assists. McKelvie was honored in 2008 as the league's Defenseman of the Year along with receiving the AAA Award from the Army West Point Athletic Association, the most recent winner of the prestigious award from the program. Following the season, he also received team MVP honors along with another significant off-ice award from the Academy – the Mike Krzyzewski Teaching Character Through Sport Award. The award is presented annually to "West Point athletes and coaches for their outstanding commitment to the development of noble character through athletic participation and leadership." “I am honored to be named the next head coach of this historic program. As a former player and a grad, West Point holds a special place in my heart. I want to thank LTG Gilland, Mike Buddie, and Dan McCarthy for their support and trust in me. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Coach Riley and his family for their unwavering commitment to this school and the Army Hockey program. His belief in me has been a cornerstone of my journey, and for that, I will be forever grateful. I am excited to embark on this next chapter and am confident we have a program capable of winning at the highest level and continuing to produce leaders of character ready to serve our Nation. GO ARMY!” - Zach McKelvie

Associate Head Coach Zach McKelvie ‘09 (Army West Point Athletic Communications)