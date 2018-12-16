Could Sitiveni Kaufusi become the next Army fullback commit?
We have said it before and it is worthy of us repeating.One the keys to Army’s 2017 nation’s leading rushing offense, which was basically duplicated in 2018 as the Black Knights finished 2nd in the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news