 GoBlackKnights - Countdown To Game #1: Projected Two-Deep for the Army Black Knights
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-01 18:18:36 -0500') }} football

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and QB Tyier Tyler
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and QB Tyier Tyler (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

The Army Black Knights are less than four days away from their season opener for week one of their 2021 football campaign as they take on Georgia State on September 4th.

The game will take place at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with a 12pm EST kick-off.

Over the past five seasons openers, the Black Knights are 4-1, with two of the openers being played on the road.

Since Head Coach Jeff Monken took over the program eight years ago, Army West Point has established themselves as one of most competitive football programs in the country. During his tenure at West Point, the Army mentor has compiled a 49-39 career record at the academy.

Let’s take a look at the two-deep for the Army Black Knights for their contest against the Georgia State Panthers

ARMY OFFENSE
Position Name Height/Weight

LT

77 JORDYN LAW

51 Kamaron Holloway

6-4, 285

6-3, 280

LG

65 NOAH KNAPP

70 Zack Ward

6-0, 285

6-6, 285

C

57 CONNOR BISHOP

68 Jackson Filipowicz

6-3, 290

6-3, 260

RG

67 DEAN POWELL

72 Grady Chapman

6-1, 290

6-4, 270

RT

60 CONNOR FINUCANE

84 Simon Dellinger

6-4, 285

6-3, 265

QB

2 TYHIER TYLER or

4 CHRISTIAN ANDERSON

5-8, 185

6-1, 195

RB

32 TYSON RILEY

23 Anthony Adkins

6-2, 260

6-1, 255

SRB

21 TYRELLROBINSON

5 AJ Howard

5-9,180

6-0, 205

SRB

11 BRANDON WALTERS

8 Braheam Murphy

5-11,185

5-10, 185

WR

83 REIKAN DONALDSON

87 Sean Eckert

6-2, 190

6-3, 220

TE

88 JOSH LINGENFELTER

85 Chris Cameron

6-3, 235

6-4, 260
Captain and Safety, Cedrick Cunningham (#22)
Captain and Safety, Cedrick Cunningham (#22) (Danny Wild -USA TODAY Sports)
Don’t forget that Army’s Home Opener (9/11) is right around the corner.
ARMY DEFENSE
Column 1 Column 2 Column 3

Position

Name

Height/Weight

DL

97 KWABENA BONSU

52 Austin Hill

6-4, 280

6-1, 235

NT

95 NOLAN COCKRILL

92 Isaiah Filisi

6-3, 280

6-3, 280

DL

91 RYAN DURAN

99 Chris Fey

6-5, 270

6-5, 280

OLB

34 ANDRE CARTER

48 Jaylen Jacobs

6-7, 265

6-2, 220

OLB

2 MALKELM MORRISON

30 Daryan McDonald

5-10, 190

6-0, 230

ILB

45 SPENCER JONES

47 Brian Burton

6-1, 240

5-10, 218

ILB

53 ARIK SMITH

36 Peyton Hampton

6-0, 240

6-1, 226

C B

4 JABARI MOORE

17 Isaiah Morris

5-11, 195

5-11, 185

C B

3 JULIAN MCDUFFIE

10 Cameron Jones

5-11, 182

5-9, 185

SS

20 MARQUEL BROUGHTON

26 Quindrelin Hammonds

5-10, 205

6-0, 188

FS

22 CEDRICK CUNNINGHAM

16 D'Andre Tobias

6-0, 215

5-11, 210
Kicker Quinn Maretzki wearing #29 during the 2020 season, but this year he’s #15
Kicker Quinn Maretzki wearing #29 during the 2020 season, but this year he’s #15 (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
ARMY SPECIAL TEAMS
Position Name Height/Weight

P

46 ZACK HARDING

37 Brooks Hosea

6-5, 200

6-0, 185

K

15 QUINN MARETZKI or

94 COLE TALLEY

5-10, 180

6-0, 205

H

37 BROOKS HOSEA

7 Jemel Jones

6-0, 195

5-10, 210

LS

50 RYAN AGUILAR

55 Patrick Szczesniak

6-3, 220

6-2, 240

KR

21 TYRELL ROBINSON

5 AJ Howard

5-9, 180

6-0, 205

PR

21 TYRELL ROBINSON

5-9, 180

{{ article.author_name }}