Countdown To Game #1: Projected Two-Deep for the Army Black Knights

The Army Black Knights are less than four days away from their season opener for week one of their 2021 football campaign as they take on Georgia State on September 4th.

The game will take place at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with a 12pm EST kick-off.

Over the past five seasons openers, the Black Knights are 4-1, with two of the openers being played on the road.

Since Head Coach Jeff Monken took over the program eight years ago, Army West Point has established themselves as one of most competitive football programs in the country. During his tenure at West Point, the Army mentor has compiled a 49-39 career record at the academy.

Let’s take a look at the two-deep for the Army Black Knights for their contest against the Georgia State Panthers