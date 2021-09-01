Countdown To Game #1: Projected Two-Deep for the Army Black Knights
The Army Black Knights are less than four days away from their season opener for week one of their 2021 football campaign as they take on Georgia State on September 4th.
The game will take place at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with a 12pm EST kick-off.
Over the past five seasons openers, the Black Knights are 4-1, with two of the openers being played on the road.
Since Head Coach Jeff Monken took over the program eight years ago, Army West Point has established themselves as one of most competitive football programs in the country. During his tenure at West Point, the Army mentor has compiled a 49-39 career record at the academy.
Let’s take a look at the two-deep for the Army Black Knights for their contest against the Georgia State Panthers
|Position
|Name
|Height/Weight
|
LT
|
77 JORDYN LAW
51 Kamaron Holloway
|
6-4, 285
6-3, 280
|
LG
|
65 NOAH KNAPP
70 Zack Ward
|
6-0, 285
6-6, 285
|
C
|
57 CONNOR BISHOP
68 Jackson Filipowicz
|
6-3, 290
6-3, 260
|
RG
|
67 DEAN POWELL
72 Grady Chapman
|
6-1, 290
6-4, 270
|
RT
|
60 CONNOR FINUCANE
84 Simon Dellinger
|
6-4, 285
6-3, 265
|
QB
|
2 TYHIER TYLER or
4 CHRISTIAN ANDERSON
|
5-8, 185
6-1, 195
|
RB
|
32 TYSON RILEY
23 Anthony Adkins
|
6-2, 260
6-1, 255
|
SRB
|
21 TYRELLROBINSON
5 AJ Howard
|
5-9,180
6-0, 205
|
SRB
|
11 BRANDON WALTERS
8 Braheam Murphy
|
5-11,185
5-10, 185
|
WR
|
83 REIKAN DONALDSON
87 Sean Eckert
|
6-2, 190
6-3, 220
|
TE
|
88 JOSH LINGENFELTER
85 Chris Cameron
|
6-3, 235
6-4, 260
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 3
|
Position
|
Name
|
Height/Weight
|
DL
|
97 KWABENA BONSU
52 Austin Hill
|
6-4, 280
6-1, 235
|
NT
|
95 NOLAN COCKRILL
92 Isaiah Filisi
|
6-3, 280
6-3, 280
|
DL
|
91 RYAN DURAN
99 Chris Fey
|
6-5, 270
6-5, 280
|
OLB
|
34 ANDRE CARTER
48 Jaylen Jacobs
|
6-7, 265
6-2, 220
|
OLB
|
2 MALKELM MORRISON
30 Daryan McDonald
|
5-10, 190
6-0, 230
|
ILB
|
45 SPENCER JONES
47 Brian Burton
|
6-1, 240
5-10, 218
|
ILB
|
53 ARIK SMITH
36 Peyton Hampton
|
6-0, 240
6-1, 226
|
C B
|
4 JABARI MOORE
17 Isaiah Morris
|
5-11, 195
5-11, 185
|
C B
|
3 JULIAN MCDUFFIE
10 Cameron Jones
|
5-11, 182
5-9, 185
|
SS
|
20 MARQUEL BROUGHTON
26 Quindrelin Hammonds
|
5-10, 205
6-0, 188
|
FS
|
22 CEDRICK CUNNINGHAM
16 D'Andre Tobias
|
6-0, 215
5-11, 210
|Position
|Name
|Height/Weight
|
P
|
46 ZACK HARDING
37 Brooks Hosea
|
6-5, 200
6-0, 185
|
K
|
15 QUINN MARETZKI or
94 COLE TALLEY
|
5-10, 180
6-0, 205
|
H
|
37 BROOKS HOSEA
7 Jemel Jones
|
6-0, 195
5-10, 210
|
LS
|
50 RYAN AGUILAR
55 Patrick Szczesniak
|
6-3, 220
6-2, 240
|
KR
|
21 TYRELL ROBINSON
5 AJ Howard
|
5-9, 180
6-0, 205
|
PR
|
21 TYRELL ROBINSON
|
5-9, 180
