DE Isaiah Filisi commitment adds fuel to Army’s 2019 recruiting class
“Yes I am committed to Army West Point,” the very excited 6-foot-3, 245 defensive end Isaiah Filisi told GoBlackKnights.com yesterday.And it was just a matter of time for Filisi to pull the trigger...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news