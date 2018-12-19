As we mentioned the past couple of days, the Early Signing Period would be starting today and runs through the 21st, and GoBlackKnights.com will have you in the middle of the signings of the members of the Army Black Knights’ 2019 Recruiting Class. With that being said, let’s get started, as we will continue the coverage for the next couple of days as we will be adding comments and photos to this article during that period. Of course, we asked each signee how does it feel to have signed their Letter of Intent and officially become a member of the Long Gray Line and a Black Knight football player for the No. 22 team in the nation?

Rivals 2-star slotback prospect Ridge Polk makes it official

In Ridge's Words: "It feels great, it’s a huge relief that it has all come together. I have been committed for a while and worked extremely hard to get to where I am. Its just a blessing to be able to commit to West Point and I am so happy to be apart of the brotherhood."

In Kolubah's Own Words: "First off thanks to my God. I want to use the word great, but that doesn’t say enough for a moment like this, especially for me. A kid who knew nothing about this sport but now is not only using this sport to get the best education and connection he possibly can but I’m now using it to also play for the 22nd ranked team in nation out of all the school out there. Hands down I couldn’t have made a better choice. When I tell people I picked Army over other schools, they usually have a “Omg you’re crazy” reaction because of how hard it is and the “OMG you’re set for life”. I’m not surprised I get those reactions because those reaction lets me know that nothing worth having comes easy. I don’t expect anything less from Army West Point, I don’t expect easy. I expect to be pushed above limits I never thought I would pass. I expect a great education and football my expectation is to come in and win the starting Cornerback job at prep. I know it won’t be easy because I’ve watched some of the corners tape and I’ve seen what they’re capable, so I know there’s gonna be great competition. But like I said it’s an unbelievable feeling and I’m extremely grateful to God who held my hand this whole way and will always carry me through."

Rivals 2-star TE Garrett Woodall

In Garrett's Words: "It feels amazing. I am proud to be a part of something so much bigger than me. Can’t wait to be a part of the brotherhood!"

Signed and Ready: Rivals 2-star Army commit, Jimmy Ciarlo with family

In Jimmy's Own Words: "It’s an honor. To be able to become a part of the most prestigious institutions in the world while playing Division I football is both humbling and a privilege."

Rivals 3-star LB and Army commit, Spencer Jones

In Spencer's Own Words: "I am very blessed and excited to start the journey."

Rivals 2-star commit & DE Tyler Komorowski sporting his Army gear

In Tyler's Own Words: "It feels amazing to sign to such a prestigious school. I couldn’t be more honored with this opportunity and I’m looking forward to play for this great football team. Im also looking forward to step into the expectations that has been put on this program."

Rivals 2-star safety Justin Lescouflair during early signing moment with one of his Freeport High School teammates

In Justin's Own Words: "It feels amazing. I know this is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life and I’m ready to stick by it. This prestigious academy provides opportunity like no other. Proud to be a part of The Brotherhood."

Rivals 2-star Army commit, Cade Ballard with teammates who are UVA & Wake Forest bound, respectfully

In Cade's Own Words: "So blessed to be in this position. Coach Monken and the staff made it easy on me to make this decision. It's really the best decision for me and my family."