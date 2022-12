Although it is too early to say how good this 2023 class is or will be, it is not too early to project that there is tons of potential representing this class.

Throughout today, GBK Analyst Joe Iacono has had several exclusive video interviews with some of the key recruits who are part of this class.

They are QB Kendell Anderson, DT Patrick Kendall, RBs Bill Young & Myles Aterberry ... with a couple more to come.