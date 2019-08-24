Related GBK Links:

Deaton (center) and his offensive line M.O.B. brothers showing off their rings: From left to right are Alex Herndon, Mike Johnson, Jaxson Deaton, Jake Baumert and Jack Sides

The instructions surrounding the Class of 2020 Ring Weekend actives were direct and simple and the fact that itinerary depicted ‘a professional ceremony’ already establishes that this special moment for cadets, family and friends will be in line with the history of the “Long Gray Line”. On Friday and at Trophy Point (5:00pm) is where the Ring Ceremony would commence and part of that group of future Army officers, were several members of the Army West Point Football Program. Of course this setting and the backdrop of the Hudson River Valley remains as one of the most scenic views anywhere in the United States. If you couple that with the ceremony itself, you can only imagine what was going through the minds of the parents (David & Angela) of big (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) Army offensive lineman Jaxson Deaton, out of Frisco, Texas. For parents David and Angela, this is the home stretch as Jaxson is logging in year No. 5 if you count his prep school experience and of course, the big lineman’s dad shared with GoBlackKnights.com that he could not be more proud of what he has witnessed during Jaxson’s time at West Point

A Father’s Moment

#ProudDad and son!

“Just watching him work from USMAPS to now as a leader makes us very proud and of course him as a player {chuckles},” stated the proud dad. “But really it’s been the all-around experience that he has been able to get out of West Point and it has been phenomenal and the entire family is just really proud.” “But it was really that unplanned moment between David and his son Jaxson that really embellishes what Friday’s ceremony encompasses for most if not all parents.” “Actually before the ceremony I ironically bumped into him when they were getting ready to go into formation and I looked into his eyes and he knew that I was so proud of him,” declared David of the very surreal moment. “Really, the man that he has become, the person that he has become and I respect the sacrifices that he is making and those that he will make moving forward in his career in the Army.”

A Mother’s Perspective

#ProudMom and son!

For Angela Deaton, the moment was truly surreal, but also allowed her to see the light at the end of the tunnel, after witnessing the past several years of her son experiencing the growing pains of become a member of the Long Gray Line. “The light at the end of the tunnel is exactly what the moment was for me,” acknowledged Angela. “For me it was like they have put in all of this hard work for so many years and now they are kind of seeing the reward for it ... they have all these passes, spend the night out, they get their rings, they can wear civilian clothes ... I love seeing the results and smiling so big and they were all so proud of those rings, because not everyone can get one. You have to make it through all they have gone through; Plebe Year, Beast Barracks, everything to get to that point.”

The Future Mrs. Deaton

Deaton with his future wife, Jillian Murphy

One special person who was M.I.A. for this weekend’s event was Jaxson finance (engaged on April 12th after the Spring Game), Jillian Murphy, who was speaking at a Women’s Luncheon, but will be on campus next Friday for Army’s season opener versus Rice. “It’s hard to not be there for such a huge moment in his West Point career, but I love seeing how excited he is,” explained Jillian. “It’s just so easy to be proud of Jax. I remember when he committed to play football at West Point and I was so excited and focused on watching him play. Throughout the years, it’s transitioned because he has become a leader on the field, in the classroom, and in trainings. I’m so excited for him to get his ring because it shows how far he has come from prep school to a future officer in the U.S. Military and I couldn’t be more proud of him. I just can’t wait to see his ring!!.”