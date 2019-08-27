West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his first pre-game press conference for the 2019 Army football season with his weekly gathering held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.

The Black Knights kick off there campaign as they host the Rice Owls on Friday at 6pm EST at historic Michie Stadium on the grounds of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s preparation mode and the upcoming contest on Friday.