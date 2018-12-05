GoBlackKnights.com





West Point (NY): We are back here at the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) as Army Head Coach Jeff Monken has held his final regular season pre-game press conference of the 2018 Army football season this afternoon at 1pm.

The 9-2 Black Knights, who are ranked as one of the Top 25 teams in the nation, are just days away from making their way to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Navy Midshipmen in what many call the greatest rivalry in college football .

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s upcoming contest versus Navy on December 8th.