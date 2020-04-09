Free Audio Press Conference - Army Coordinators, Brent Davis & Nate Woody
On Tuesday, Army Black Knights’ head football coach Jeff Monken held an online press conference with the media.
Today, offensive and defensive coordinators, Brent Davis and Nate Woody, respectfully ... met with the media to take to answer a variety questions, which should provide Army fans with additional insight to how the program is operating under this Coronavirus Pandemic.
Note that media press conference was facilitated by Ally Keirn, Army West Point Associate Director Athletic Communications.
Here is the entire press conference.
Correction: When Coach Davis was commenting on the wide receiver corp (39:36), he said Mike Johnson, when in fact he meant Mike Roberts.
Key Messages From USMA:
• The abrupt end of the 2019-2020 winter/spring season was incomprehensibly painful for our cadet-athletes, coaches and staff.
• We are extremely proud of our teams who were chasing championships and celebrate the individual accomplishments of our Firstie class who unknowingly completed their final competition as college athletes.
• We remain singularly focused on the role our Division I athletics program plays in shaping the Corps of Cadets into world-class commissioned officers in the United States Army.
• Our cadet-athletes are resilient and truly understand that “Winning Matters”, not just as college athletes, but as commissioned officers leading the greatest Army in the world.
