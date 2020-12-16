GoBlackKnights - FREE GBK: National Signing Day - Early Period

Today is the day that has been termed “Early Signing Day” and GoBlackKnights.com plans to front and center throughout this day. As such, there are many pledges that are expected to sign today and this is headquarters, so keep it right here. However, some notables like 3-star commit Owen Ostroski, who won’t be officially signing into February, but acknowledged that he is looking to his NSD, which will be right around the corner.

“Absolutely,” declared Ostroski, when asked was he starting to get pumped up. For Noah Alexander, who will have a formal signing ceremony in late January, he still recognizes the value of the moment … one in which he will experience next month. “It’s been a dream to play football at the highest level possible and Army is my best fit,” Alexander explained. “They have the academics, athletics, great staff and an amazing rushing offense . Also being apart of an exclusive brotherhood and doing something for a greater cause is something I’ve always wanted to do.” Needless to say, it has been a crazy recruiting year, as it has been with everything else in 2020. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, campus visits have been canceled, but schools across the country have been creative, and virtual visits via zoom have been the rule versus the exception. When it comes to the Army Black Knights 2021 recruiting class, on paper it just might be the best class assembled under Head Coach Jeff Monken’s watch … but then again, only time will tell that. Let’s take a look at those prospects who have confirmed they will signing today. However, remember that this narrative will change throughout the day as members of the Army Black Knights’ 2021 officially signed and GoBlackKnights.com will bring quotes and photos.

Meet the Class of 2021

“It feels good to be officially signed and I’m anxious and excited to continue the next step of my life at West Point," declared Daniel.

“I am extremely excited about being a part of the Brotherhood," shared Cleaver. "It is comparable to no other team in the nation. I am really looking forward to having the opportunity of becoming a dominant force with my other signees and all of us making history at West Point. Special things will be happening at West Point in the years to come.”

“But it feels like I've taken another great step into the right direction, toward getting into a school that will challenge me to become an even greater student, athlete, and most important person,” shared Castro, when discussing how he felt today officially signing.

“It feels great, I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” declared Rafferty. “I am very excited for the near future and my time at Army West Point. It’s one of the best institutions in the world and I’m going to be attending next year. Looking forward to playing football on the big stage with my future brothers. #BEATnavy!"

“It feels awesome to finally sign and make it official! I can’t wait to be apart of the West Point Family," shared the All-State FB/LB. "Beat Navy!"

